Walmart and Wing launches speedy drone delivery service at 6 metro Atlanta stores

Live in metro Atlanta? Your next delivery from Walmart may be coming from the sky.

The retailer and automated drone company Wing is launching a new delivery system in metro Atlanta, just in time for the busy holiday shopping period.

Products eligible for the drone delivery include groceries, gifts, household goods, and over-the-counter medicine, the company announced.

Eligible customers can place orders through the Wing app and confirm the delivery location on their property. Once the package is loaded, the drones fly at around 60 mph about 150 feet off the ground. When the drone arrives at the drop-off location, it lowers the package to the ground without any assistance.

The companies estimate that flight delivery time will be about five minutes or less on average.

"Atlanta is a powerhouse in aviation, and we're bringing the same spirit of speed and efficiency to thousands of Walmart customers across the Metro just in time for the busiest season of the year," said Heather Rivera, Chief Business Officer at Wing. "This launch is a critical next step in our significant expansion, turning drone delivery from novelty to norm as residents make drone delivery part of their everyday shopping."

Starting on Wednesday, the service will be available from six Walmart stores around the area:

Walmart Supercenter #575, 12182 GA-92, Woodstock, GA 30188

Walmart Supercenter #2475, 1436 Dogwood Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30013

Walmart Supercenter #3403, 3615 Charles Hardy Pkwy, Dallas, GA 30157

Walmart Supercenter #618, 4166 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy, Hiram, GA 30141

Walmart Supercenter #3201, 135 Willow Ln, McDonough, GA 30253

Walmart Supercenter #5252, 4221 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052

Walmart and Wing first launched the partnership in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company is also set to expand its drone deliveries to Houston, Tampa, Orlando, and Charlotte.

You can check your eligibility for the service and download the app at wing.com/walmart.