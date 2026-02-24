Cobb County junior becomes 1st female student to win Georgia state HVAC competition

A Cobb County high school junior has become the first female student to take the top prize at the Georgia state HVAC competition.

Ariela Vega, a junior at The Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, won the competition, which is part of the SkillsUSA State Championships at the Georgia World Congress Center.

During the event, students are tested on real-world HVAC competencies, including system diagnostics, electrical components, safety practices, and installation standards.

Cobb officials say her technical and problem-solving skills and hands-on HVAC knowledge earned Vega the gold medal.

"I define winning as motivational. Knowing this is just the beginning of something incredible is truly inspiring, and personally, this win means more than placing first," Vega said.

Vega said she wants her achievement to inspire other young women who may be interested in the skilled trades.

This year was the first that CITA sent an all-girl team to the state competition.

"I just knew that I had something special this year, really special. I'm not sure if this will ever happen again, but there are a lot of firsts for us. I'm just super proud of these girls," said HVAC teacher John Martin.