Construction Ready CareerExpo connects Georgia students to skilled trades

The Construction Ready CareerExpo is underway Thursday and Friday at the Georgia World Congress Center, giving thousands of students hands-on exposure to careers in the skilled trades.

Organizers say more than 12,000 people are expected to attend, including about 8,000 K–12 and college students from across Georgia. The expo connects students with professionals from more than 300 companies in fields such as construction, electrical work, plumbing, and mechanical systems.

For James Dougherty, who now works for J.E. Dunn Construction Group, the expo opened the doors for opportunities he didn't know were possible.

"Neither of my parents works in construction or has ever, and so they were quite hesitant when I said that that's what I wanted to do, but after going through the program and showing them that this is a career I can do, they were on board," Dougherty said. "Now, they like it just as much as I do."

The event includes interactive demonstrations, heavy equipment displays, and competitions, culminating in the SkillsUSA State Championships.

Organizers say the expo aims to help close Georgia's workforce gap by introducing students to career paths beyond traditional four-year degrees.

To find out more, visit Constructionready.org.