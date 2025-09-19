Cobb County program teaches families how investigators handle homicide cases after 911 is called

A Cobb County program hosted by the district attorney's office brought families together on Thursday to learn how 911 calls factor into criminal cases. One of those in attendance was a mother still mourning the loss of her 17-year-old son to gun violence.

Ashton Hornsby, a former Campbell High School student, was killed in March at an after-prom party, just weeks before his 18th birthday. His mother, Tasha Hornsby, said learning about the emergency response process gave her new clarity.

"My 17-year-old son, Ashton, was murdered at an after-prom party in the parking lot. That's why I'm here today," Hornsby said. "What was most important was what to do when a 911 call is made, and to know what the process is when you make that call. That's a mystery to most people."

Tasha Hornsby lost her 17-year-old son, Ashton, to gun violence in March.

Thursday's event at the Cobb County Juvenile Justice Center was part of a series organized by the district attorney's office and local partners. Program coordinator Zanetta Henry said the goal is to support families and explain how first responders and investigators handle emergency calls after a homicide.

"The purpose of today's program is to help survivors of homicide victims and the community understand the roles and responsibilities of everyone involved once a 911 call is made," said Henry, who is also part of Voices of Black Mothers United, a nonprofit that supports families affected by gun violence.

Henry knows the loss firsthand. Her son was killed in 2019, a tragedy she said now drives her work.

"At that moment, I knew I did not want other families to feel like I felt," Henry said. "I didn't know what to do next or where to go, and that's what drives my work to make sure families are supported in every way."

For Hornsby, that support and guidance mean her son's death will not be in vain. She hopes young people see the devastating consequences of violence.

"Even though you may have killed someone and you're still alive, you've thrown your life away as well," she said. "It's two lives that are gone."

Organizers say Thursday's program is the first in a series of sessions planned for Cobb County. They hope that offering clarity and resources will help families heal and prevent future tragedies.