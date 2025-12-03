Mayor-elect Gumbs outlines her vision for South Fulton after historic win

On her first walk through City Hall as mayor-elect, Carmalitha Gumbs says she immediately sensed a shift. Employees greeted her with congratulations and optimism — a sign, she says, that people are ready for change.

Gumbs made history Tuesday night, becoming the first woman ever elected mayor of the City of South Fulton. Although she has served on the city council for eight years, she says the mayor's office wasn't something she imagined for herself.

"This was not on my bingo card," Gumbs said. "But the fact that we made history is overwhelming and exciting."

South Fulton, incorporated just eight years ago, has already seen two mayors come and go. Gumbs will become the city's third, and she says rebuilding public trust is her priority.

Mayor-elect Carmalitha Gumbs will be South Fulton's first female mayor. CBS News Atlanta

She plans to restore the city's OpenGov financial transparency portal, which has been offline while the city transitions between systems. Gumbs says making financial information available in real time is essential for residents. "We have to over-communicate," she said. "People shouldn't feel blindsided or left in the dark."

During her campaign, Gumbs often highlighted concerns about leadership and morale within the police department. She said the city needs renewed community policing efforts, stronger mentorship for young officers, and potentially competitive pay adjustments.

"We have a very young police force," Gumbs said. "They need guidance from more experienced officers. Restoring community policing will help rebuild relationships and trust."

Gumbs acknowledges that economic development has been inconsistent across the city — something residents have voiced concerns about. She believes each district's unique character can be leveraged to promote business growth without overwhelming communities.

District Four's rural qualities, District Two's young professional families, and Old National's entertainment energy are all assets, she says, if marketed strategically. "We have to stop acting like two cities," Gumbs said. "We're one city, and we have to promote our strengths."

South Fulton's political disagreements have often made headlines, but Gumbs said public perception doesn't match reality.

"We agree on 97% of policies," she said. "People see passion as infighting. I've always been the calm, collaborative one — and I'm not participating in foolishness."

Gumbs said she plans to meet individually with each council member — both returning and newly elected — to set goals and build unity heading into the new term.

After a contentious election season, Gumbs says her message is simple: healing.

"Even if you didn't vote for me, I still represent you," she said. "Our city is too precious for division. We have too much work to do."

Gumbs is preparing for her first 100 days, including assessments of each department and planning sessions with the city manager. She said this moment marks a turning point for South Fulton.

"We're making history," she said. "And we're going to do what people said South Fulton wouldn't do — be successful."

Gumbs will be sworn into office in January.