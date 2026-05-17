Chris Paul tells Morehouse graduates to "build a bigger table" during 2026 commencement address

NBA star Chris Paul challenged graduates at Morehouse College's 2026 commencement ceremony to lead with accountability, purpose and collective responsibility during a wide-ranging speech Sunday that blended humor, personal reflection and lessons learned from basketball.

Paul, who received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the historically Black college, opened his speech by jokingly embracing his new title.

"To be clear, henceforth and forevermore, I would like to be referred to as Doctor Paul," he told the crowd. "It can be Doctor Paul, it can be Doctor Chris, Doctor CP3. I don't care. Just don't leave off the doctor."

The 12-time NBA All-Star and former president of the National Basketball Players Association addressed graduates during Morehouse's 142nd commencement ceremony in Atlanta, where he reflected on leadership, Black identity and the importance of showing up consistently in life.

"This is Black excellence," Paul said early in the speech while surveying the crowd inside the commencement venue.

Paul said he felt a personal connection to Morehouse and HBCU culture through his own academic journey.

"I started off at Wake Forest and ultimately became a proud HBCU grad from Winston-Salem State University," Paul said.

The Winston-Salem native attended Wake Forest University before entering the NBA after his sophomore season. Years later, he completed his degree through Winston-Salem State University, a historically Black university in his hometown.

Throughout the address, Paul repeatedly returned to themes of discipline and accountability, crediting former Wake Forest basketball coach Skip Prosser for shaping his worldview.

"Don't just be a 3 to 6 guy, be a 6 to 3 guy," Paul told graduates, referencing Prosser's lesson about putting in work beyond required hours.

"What coach meant was, do you only put in the work when you have to? When it's convenient, when everybody's watching?" Paul said. "Or are you self-motivated and ready to do the work when no one is watching? Because that is the price of greatness."

Paul also recounted a story about oversleeping before a road game at Wake Forest, causing him to miss the team bus and lose his starting role for a game.

"For the first time in my career, not because I was injured, not because I was missing shots, but because I didn't hold myself accountable," Paul said. "And accountability is where everything starts and ends."

The future Hall of Famer also spoke candidly about the challenges Black men face navigating professional spaces.

"There'll be plenty of rooms that you walk into where you're gonna be the only person that looks like you," Paul said. "Morehouse prepared you for those rooms. Now my challenge to you is to not build a wall, it's to build a bigger table."

Paul reflected on his tenure leading the NBA Players Association during contentious labor negotiations and the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the experience taught him the importance of prioritizing collective goals over personal comfort.

"The mission, it was bigger than me," Paul said. "It was never about me. It was always for the collective."

Paul also referenced criticism he faced during his playing career, including reminders that he never won an NBA championship.

"Winning still is not guaranteed," he said. "Trust me, I never won a ring. I get reminded of that pretty often."

Still, Paul told graduates that legacy is defined less by accolades and more by impact on others.

"Your legacy is limited only by who you inspire," he said. "If you are thriving and nobody else around you is, well, that ain't it."

The speech also included emotional reflections about Paul's grandfather, whom he called "Papa Chilly," the first Black man to own a gas station in North Carolina.

"That service station was a community fixture," Paul recalled. "Me and my brother had to scrub that filthy gas station bathroom all the time. We were rotating tires, changing the oil, man, we did it all."

Paul said those early experiences shaped his understanding of work ethic and ownership.

"Ownership is the difference between waiting for change and becoming the reason change happens," he said.

Near the conclusion of the speech, Paul challenged graduates to embrace leadership rooted in discipline and service.

"Legacies are defined by how hard you work, how accountable you are, and the lives you throw to others," Paul said. "Go forth, Morehouse men, and make us proud."

Paul received multiple standing ovations throughout the ceremony as graduates and families celebrated the longtime NBA star's induction into the Morehouse brotherhood.