Children, collectors and Cabbage Patch Kid fans travel to Georgia for Babyland General Hospital

Every year, thousands of people from all over the world visit Babyland General Hospital: the birthplace of Cabbage Patch Kids.

The tourist attraction in Cleveland, Georgia, offers free tours of the nursery and cabbage patch.

"It's great for kids and kids love it, but it's nostalgia for people my age. Because we grew up with it. We know what Cabbage Patch Kids are," said Misty Keheley, a "nurse" at Babyland.

Babyland comes from the mind of Xavier Roberts, the creator of Cabbage Patch Kids.

"It all started in 1978. That's when Babyland General got established. But it started as The Little People. And then in 1983 is when he partnered with Calico, and that's when they decided to make it the Cabbage Patch Kids. That's when the hard-faced babies came out. That's when the craze hit, and people were fighting in the stores for them," said Keheley.

If you visit Babyland General Hospital in Cleveland, Georgia, you may see a special birth unlike anything you've ever experienced. CBS News Atlanta

While that craze has died down, the love of the Cabbage Patch Kid has not. Every year, thousands of people from all over the world visit Babyland, and they even hold a collectors' convention.

"We have people from all over. I mean, California, Australia, Florida ... I mean everywhere," said Keheley.

The experience isn't your regular purchase at a toy store, either. The Cabbage Patch Kids are born at Babyland during an interactive performance.

"We check on Mother Cabbage periodically and see if she's in labor, and as soon as she's in labor, we have a nurse come out to her and she helps Mother Cabbage deliver her baby," said Keheley

The unique deliveries are a fan favorite.

"I'm going to make sure Mother Cabbage is a full 10 leaves dilated," said Nurse Amanda during one of the delivery sessions.

Once a Cabbage Patch Kid is born, nurses help them get adopted.

"A lot of the stories I've heard: like women my age say: I was never able to get one, my parents couldn't afford it. And so now, I can afford it, and I'm coming to get on," said Keheley.

You can learn more about Babyland General here.