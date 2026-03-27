Toddler dies after being trapped in bedroom of burning McDonough townhome, officials say

A 2-year-old has died after officials say they were pulled out of a burning townhome in Henry County on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters say the fire started around 4:45 p.m. at the home on Labonte Parkway near McDonough.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting out of a second-story window and heard from family members that a child was trapped in a bedroom.

A crew was able to get inside the bedroom and bring the child to emergency medical personnel on the scene. The child was rushed to Piedmont Henry Hospital, where officials say they died from their injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. CBS News Atlanta

On Friday, authorities identified the victim as 2-year-old Jametrius Dillard.

"Henry County Fire Rescue and McDonough Fire extend their condolences to the family and those affected by this incident," the fire department said in a statement.

The Atlanta Red Cross is assisting with the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.