Chick-fil-A celebrating 80 years in business with chance to win free food for a year

Chick-fil-A is celebrating 80 years in business, and the Georgia-based fast food chain is offering customers a chance to win free food for a year.

Beginning Monday, the chicken sandwich chain is kicking off its year-long "Newstalgia"-inspired celebrations nationwide, with new packaging designs and menu additions.

Founder S. Truett Cathy began his food empire in 1946 with The Dwarf Grill, named because of its small size. It was there that Cathy created the boneless chicken sandwich that would become famous. The first Chick-fil-A restaurant was opened in 1967 in Atlanta's Greenbriar Shopping Center. That restaurant closed in 2023.

As part of the celebration of the big 8-0, Chick-fil-A is offering guests the chance to buy four retro-inspired cups for $3.99 each. The cups are wrapped so that their designs can't be seen until they're opened, and 3,000 of them hide a golden secret inside.

If you find yourself sipping from a special gold Chick-fil-A cup, you'll win free Chick-fil-A for a year. Chick-fil-A

"A winning card will be inserted in each of the 3,000 Golden Fan Cups, which will include instructions and a QR code for how to claim the prize, which includes 52 entrées," Chick-fil-A wrote in a press release.

The contest will run until July 1. You do not need to purchase a cup to win the big prize.

Chick-fil-A has added new frosted sodas and floats to its menu. Chick-fil-A

Along with the special contest, Chick-fil-A is also putting frosted sodas and floats on the permanent menu. Both use the guest's choice of soda options and its Icedream dessert for a nostalgic twist.