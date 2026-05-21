Chef who cooked for Oprah Winfrey and the Obama family is preserving Gullah Geechee culture in Georgia

Chef Carlos Brown has prepared world-class meals for high-profile people like Oprah Winfrey, Jim Carrey, and the Obamas. However, when he made the decision to open his restaurant in McDonough, Georgia, his primary goal was to ensure his rich cultural heritage became a local staple.

The high-end dining room at Pandora on the Square doubles as a cultural classroom. Visitors looking at the menu are immediately taken on a culinary journey in Gullah Geechee culture. It features dishes seasoned with a precise blend of thyme, garlic, mace, smoked paprika, and celery seed to deliver an authentic flavor profile.

The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of enslaved West and Central Africans who were relocated to coastal areas along the southeastern United States. While Chef Brown's family originally settled in South Carolina before moving to the Atlanta area, the historic traditions of the coast remain central to his identity and his cooking.

Before diving into his most famous entrees, Chef Brown emphasizes the deep historical roots of standard menu items, starting with a popular traditional okra soup.

Chef Brown notes that most people assume okra was originally grown in the United States, but it actually traces its roots directly back to Africa. In the early 18th century, seeds of the okra fruit were brought to America during the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Enslaved people would often tuck food into their hair or wherever they could to bring it with them.

Chef Carlos Brown stands inside the kitchen at Pandora on the Square, where he uses food to preserve and celebrate Gullah Geechee culture and family traditions. CBS News Atlanta

Because of this history, items like okra soup, leafy greens, ground corn, and red rice boiled in tomato sauce are far more than just standard menu choices for Brown. They are a direct extension of his personal lineage.

Growing up, Brown initially believed he would use his hands to perform surgery as a medical doctor. However, as he grew older and watched his mother and grandmother carefully prepare these cultural meals, he realized his true calling was to use his hands to preserve his heritage instead.

As a husband and father of five, Brown explained that he wants his menu to read like pages in a history book, creating a legacy that can be shared with his children's children. Though none of his kids have plans to follow his exact footsteps into the kitchen just yet, the legacy he is building extends well beyond his immediate family.

The crown jewel of the menu is his award-winning shrimp and grits, a recipe so culturally and historically significant that it has been recognized by the Smithsonian.

For Chef Brown, being recognized by such a prestigious institution is about much more than just having a picture on display. It represents the profound love he carried with him from his childhood, remembering how his mother and grandmother could take those same ingredients to create a single meal that ensured the family went to sleep every night with a full stomach.

Receiving formal recognition for a meal layered in loving memories and ancestral legacy holds a deeply special meaning for the chef, who points out that Black culinary artists have historically been left out of major industry accolades.

He noted that for a very long time, African American chefs cooked purely out of love for the craft, but rarely received proper credit, major awards, or the large public platforms they deserved. For Brown, stepping onto those platforms now is a way to honor his ancestors and lift up the culture as a whole.

The preservation of this history is increasingly vital. In Georgia, the federally designated Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor stretches along the coast, encompassing Savannah in Chatham County, alongside Liberty, Bryan, McIntosh, Glynn, and Camden counties. Because the coastal Gullah Geechee population has decreased over the years, Chef Brown's dedication to sharing and celebrating his heritage in Metro Atlanta has become more significant than ever.