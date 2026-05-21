Celebrity Chef Carlos Brown shares Gullah Geechee history through food in Georgia Chef Carlos Brown is using food to preserve and celebrate Gullah Geechee culture in Georgia. From his Smithsonian-recognized shrimp and grits to traditional okra soup and red rice, the McDonough chef shares family recipes and history passed down through generations. Brown, who has cooked for Oprah, the Obamas and other celebrities, says every dish at Pandora on the Square tells a story rooted in heritage, resilience and legacy.