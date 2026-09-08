Charges dropped against Tyrese Gibson over dog attack that killed Fulton County neighbor's pet, attorney says

All charges against Tyrese Gibson connected with a dog attack that killed his neighbor's pet spaniel earlier this year in Fulton County have been dismissed, the actor's attorney says.

The actor and singer, known for the "Fast and the Furious" and "Transformers" series, had been charged with animal cruelty for the Sept. 18, 2025 attack. He had been booked at the Fulton County Jail and bonded out in October.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, attorney Gabe Banks of the Banks Weaver Law Firm said that all charges against Gibson had been dismissed, meaning that the criminal case against his client had been dropped.

"Tyrese welcomes the State's dismissal of the charges and is grateful to his family, friends, and fans for their unwavering support throughout this process," Banks said in a statement. "As he moves forward, Tyrese remains focused on his work, his family, and continuing to show love and support to his community."

Tyrese Gibson attends the opening ceremony and "La Vénus Electrique" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026, in Cannes, France. Aurore Marechal / Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson's dogs accused of deadly attack

The Fulton County Police Department said its investigation began on the night of Sept. 18, 2025, when it received a call from a Buckhead resident. The neighbor of Gibson's said they let their 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel out to their yard and returned five minutes later to find the dog had been attacked. The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital, but did not survive.

A few minutes after the neighbor's dog was killed, a woman in a nearby home called 911, saying she could not reach her car because Gibson's dogs were blocking her. Animal control officers arrived and escorted her safely to her vehicle.

In the doorbell camera footage shared with CBS News Atlanta by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, multiple Cane Corsos that reportedly belonged to Gibson are seen wandering in a neighbor's front yard. One of the dogs is seen scratching at the door and barking. Officials say the footage was taken minutes before the attack.

Tyrese Gibson's four Cane Corsos were accused of killing a spaniel named Henry. Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Writing on Instagram in the days afterward, Gibson said that the incident "left me shocked, devastated, and heartbroken for the family affected."

"As an empath, my heart hurts deeply for their unimaginable loss, and I've been trying to reach out directly to express my sorrow and condolences," he wrote.

The department said Gibson's dogs had been reported running loose on five occasions during the week and a half before Henry's death. FCPD Capt. Nicole Dwyer said multiple warnings were issued to Gibson before the attack.