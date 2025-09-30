Tyrese Gibson offers condolences to Georgia neighbors over death of their family dog, lawyer says

The attorney for "Fast and Furious" star Tyrese Gibson says the actor is cooperating with police after his four Cane Corso dogs allegedly killed a small spaniel.

On Monday, Fulton County police confirmed that an arrest warrant on a charge of animal cruelty had been issued for Gibson in connection with the attack.

Officials say the charges stem from a call on Sept. 18 from a Buckhead resident reporting that Gibson's four Cane Corso dogs, a large breed often used as guard dogs, had killed the neighbor's 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, named Henry.

According to FCPD Capt. Nicole Dwyer, Animal Services commander, the neighbor had let his dog into his front yard and found the dog dead just five minutes later. Security footage showed Gibson's Cane Corsos scratching at a door across the street minutes before the attack.

The department said Gibson's dogs had been reported running loose on five occasions during the week and a half before Henry's death. Dwyer said multiple warnings were issued to Gibson.

Tyrese performs during Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is 20th Anniversary tour at State Farm Arena on July 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) Prince Williams

On Sept. 22, Gibson told authorities he would surrender his dogs to Animal Services. However, when officers arrived, he requested three or four more days to decide, police said. Dwyer said she informed him that a search warrant would be obtained if he did not comply. He allegedly refused to comply, prompting the department to secure both a search warrant for Gibson's property and an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals.

Officers executed the search warrant the same evening, but Gibson was not at the property, and the dogs had been moved, Dwyer said.

Tyrese Gibson responds to dog attack

In a statement, attorneys representing the actor said he "extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home."

"Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment. Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly," the statement reads.

On Tuesday, the actor posted a video on Instagram showing him playing with his dogs set to with a recording from a radio broadcast discussing the attack.

In the video, the host summarizes a statement from Gibson, saying that he and his family are in Los Angeles and that his attorneys are working with law enforcement to handle the charge.

Gibson said in the statement he was "truly heartbroken" by the attack, is praying for the family's healing, and had tried to reach out to them directly after the situation.