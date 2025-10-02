Doorbell video shows moments before Tyrese Gibson's dogs fatally attack neighbor's pet in Atlanta

A new video released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows four dogs belonging to actor and singer Tyrese Gibson moments before they attacked a neighbor's small spaniel.

Investigators have given the "Fast and the Furious" star until Friday to turn himself in for a charge of animal cruelty connected with the dog's death.

The warrant is part of an "ongoing issue" following multiple calls about Gibson's four Cane Corso dogs over the past few months, Fulton County Police Captain Nicole Dwyer said.

Deputies shared with CBS News Atlanta photos of Tyrese Gibson's four Cane Corso dogs and Henry, the spaniel they are accused of killing. Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Tyrese Gibson's dogs accused of deadly attack

The Fulton County Police Department said their investigation began on the night of Sept. 18 when they received a call from a Buckhead resident. The neighbor of Gibson's said they let their 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel out to their yard and returned five minutes later to find the dog had been attacked. The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital, but did not survive.

A few minutes after the neighbor's dog was killed, a woman in a nearby home called 911, saying she could not reach her car because Gibson's dogs were blocking her. Animal control officers arrived and escorted her safely to her vehicle.

In the doorbell camera footage shared by authorities, multiple dogs that reportedly belonged to Gibson are seen wandering in a neighbor's front yard. One of the dogs is seen scratching at the door and barking. Officials say the footage was taken minutes before the attack.

The department said Gibson's dogs had been reported running loose on five occasions during the week and a half before Henry's death. Dwyer said multiple warnings were issued to Gibson before the attack.

Tyrese Gibson responds to dog attack and arrest warrant

On Sept. 22, Gibson told authorities he would surrender his dogs to Animal Services. However, when officers arrived, he requested three or four more days to decide, police said. Dwyer said she informed him that a search warrant would be obtained if he did not comply. He allegedly refused to comply, prompting the department to secure both a search warrant for Gibson's property and an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals.

Gibson's attorney, Gabe Banks, released a statement saying the actor "extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home."

Gibson is "cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly" and "immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment," the attorney said.

It is not clear whether the actor will turn himself in by the police department's deadline.