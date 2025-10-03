Tyrese Gibson turns himself in to police for dog attack that killed neighbor's pet in Atlanta

Actor Tyrese Gibson has turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail over an animal cruelty charge connected with a dog attack that killed his neighbor's pet spaniel.

Police gave the "Fast and the Furious" star until Friday to turn himself in. According to jail records, the actor surrendered to police just before 6 a.m. on the day of the deadline.

Gibson is now out of custody on a $20,000 bond.

Actor Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on Aug. 25, 2024, in Atlanta. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson's dogs accused of deadly attack

The Fulton County Police Department said their investigation began on the night of Sept. 18 when they received a call from a Buckhead resident. The neighbor of Gibson's said they let their 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel out to their yard and returned five minutes later to find the dog had been attacked. The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital, but did not survive.

A few minutes after the neighbor's dog was killed, a woman in a nearby home called 911, saying she could not reach her car because Gibson's dogs were blocking her. Animal control officers arrived and escorted her safely to her vehicle.

In the doorbell camera footage shared with CBS News Atlanta by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, multiple Cane Corsos that reportedly belonged to Gibson are seen wandering in a neighbor's front yard. One of the dogs is seen scratching at the door and barking. Officials say the footage was taken minutes before the attack.

Tyrese Gibson's four Cane Corsos are accused of killing a spaniel named Henry. Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The department said Gibson's dogs had been reported running loose on five occasions during the week and a half before Henry's death. FCPD Capt. Nicole Dwyer said multiple warnings were issued to Gibson before the attack.

Tyrese Gibson responds to dog attack and arrest warrant

On Sept. 22, Gibson told authorities he would surrender his dogs to Animal Services. However, when officers arrived, he requested three or four more days to decide, police said. Dwyer said she informed him that a search warrant would be obtained if he did not comply. He allegedly refused to comply, prompting the department to secure both a search warrant for Gibson's property and an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals.

Writing on Instagram, Gibson said that the incident "left me shocked, devastated, and heartbroken for the family affected."

"As an empath, my heart hurts deeply for their unimaginable loss, and I've been trying to reach out directly to express my sorrow and condolences," he wrote.

Gibson is "cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly" and "immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment," his attorney said in a statement.