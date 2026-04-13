Catholic archbishop of Atlanta responds to President Trump's criticisms of Pope Leo

The archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta is reacting to President Trump's harsh words toward Pope Leo XIV over the religious leader's opposition to the war in Iran.

During his Palm Sunday message, Leo said that God "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them." He also referenced an Old Testament passage from Isaiah, saying that "even though you make many prayers, I will not listen — your hands are full of blood."

The pope's comments come after he has made other criticisms of the president over the United States' mass deportations.

Over the weekend, Mr. Trump criticized the pontiff, calling him "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy" in a lengthy statement posted on social media.

On Monday, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer released a statement responding to the president's comments.

"From his first appearance on the loggia of St. Peter's, the Holy Father's message has been one of peace," Hartmayer wrote, in part. "His Easter Urbi et Orbi, his Saturday Vigil for Peace, and his words throughout these early months of his pontificate all cry out the same urgent appeal: lay down weapons, choose dialogue, protect innocent life."

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer speaks to reporters after being installed as the Archbishop of Atlanta. John Bazemore / AP

Hartmayer quoted Leo's and Archbishop Paul Coakley's words in recent days that the pope is not a rival to Mr. Trump nor a politicians, saying that he shared that sentiment.

"Let us pray for our civic and religious leaders, for civility in public life, and above all for peace," the archbishop wrote.

On the same day as the archbishop's statement, the president told reporters that he would not apologize, saying that he was "just responding" to the pope's public comments.

"He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result," Mr. Trump said.

You can read all of Archbishop Hartmayer's response here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.