Brookhaven police: 700-mile stolen car road trip ends with 5 arrests, stolen gun and drugs recovered

A cross-country road trip in a stolen car ended in arrests Monday afternoon after Brookhaven police say their AI-powered license plate readers picked up a vehicle stolen nearly 700 miles away.

According to the department, patrol officers were alerted after the vehicle — reported stolen out of Akron, Ohio — entered the city.

Officers quickly stopped the car and discovered five people inside.

During the search, police say they also recovered a stolen handgun and illegal drugs from inside the vehicle.

An image of contraband retrieved in a Brookhaven police stop near Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station. Brookhaven Police Department Facebook

All five occupants were taken into custody and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Brookhaven police noted the unusual nature of the stop — not because the car was stolen, but because it had traveled hundreds of miles before being detected.

The department also used the moment to deliver a message with humor, posting that the group had taken a "wrong turn," and that if they had asked an AI travel planner, "it would've warned them this outcome was inevitable as soon as they crossed the Brookhaven city limits."

Charges for the suspects have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.