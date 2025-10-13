Police identify father of missing 6-month-old Clayton County boy as a suspect as search for child continues

The search continues for a 6-month-old Clayton County boy who was reported missing on Sunday morning.

Clayton County police now say the infant's father, who told officers that 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt had been taken, is a suspect in the case.

According to investigators, officers were called to the 100 block of Valley Hill Road in Riverdale after receiving reports of a robbery and kidnapping. There, they met Nnakai's father, Antonio Piece, who said that he had been robbed at gunpoint by a group who took the child from the car seat carrier he was in.

Nnaki Pratt was reported missing out of Clayton County on Sunday morning. Courtesy of the Clayton County Police Department

While looking into the case, officials say detectives became suspicious "due to the inconsistent testimony along with physical evidence that points to the existence of foul play.

After the child was reported missing, bloodhounds from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and cadaver dogs from Georgia Piedmont Region K-9 Search and Rescue searched the property and the surroundings. The search area has broadened, and officials are now being assisted by Spalding County Land Air Water Search.

Officers took Pearce into custody on charges not connected with Nnakai's disappearance, but say that he is a suspect.

The missing child is described as 2-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 11 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to dial 911 or call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.