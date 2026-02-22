Black Health Matters: Atlanta health summit empowers community wellness

Atlanta's commitment to community wellness returned at the Black Health Matters (BHM) Winter Health Summit.

Hosted at Friendship Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, the summit invited Atlantans to prioritize their well-being through a full day of education, empowerment, and actionable health resources.

A day of action, education, and empowerment

The BHM Winter Health Summit was more than an event—it's a movement.

From 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, attendees took part in a robust agenda, including fitness sessions with the renowned Guru of Abs, Dashaun Johnson, and access to free onsite health screenings for bone health, hypertension, mammograms, and more.

The summit's diverse programming gave participants multiple opportunities to learn about their health status and take proactive steps toward wellness.

Why Black Health Matters

In a recent CBS interview, Roslyn Young Daniels, CEO of Black Health Matters, emphasized the mission at the heart of the organization. "Black health matters is alive and well in Atlanta. A few things have happened since we were here last. Healthcare has become even more of a hot button. But guess what? We have a movement. You all are here, and it sends a signal."

Daniels explained that BHM was launched to increase awareness and participation in medicine, especially within the Black community. The mission extends beyond education—it's about advocacy and ensuring that everyone has access to the best that science and modern medicine have to offer, including regular doctor visits and participation in clinical trials.

The role of women and families

Daniels highlighted the crucial role that women play in Black family health, describing them as the "CEOs of health for their families."

She noted, "Health is our foundation. Without a foundation of that and a culture of wellness, we can't thrive. Women model good health for their kids and families, so it's vital to take this information seriously and put it to good use."

Community collaboration and free screenings

The summit brought together more than 28 community partners—ranging from AARP and health navigators to churches, fraternities, sororities, and civic organizations. This collaborative approach made the message that health is a collective priority. Daniels shared, "We have a value of almost $1,000 in terms of the screenings and consultations with doctors offered today free of charge."

These screenings are particularly important for Atlanta, where rates of hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease remain high. The summit aims to provide participants with the knowledge and strategies they need to prevent chronic conditions and avoid unnecessary emergency room visits.

Moving from moment to movement

As Daniels concluded, "You can't have a moment if everybody can't get to the movement." The BHM Winter Health Summit is a call to action for Atlanta's Black community to embrace a culture of prevention, resilience, and empowerment. By coming together, learning, and taking advantage of free health resources, Atlanta is sending a powerful signal: Black Health Matters—today and every day.