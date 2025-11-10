Bitter cold pushes metro Atlanta to open warming centers for city's unhoused residents

A race against the cold

It's bitterly cold tonight across metro Atlanta.

And for hundreds of people living without shelter, that cold can quickly become life-threatening.

That's why DeKalb County has opened emergency warming centers — providing beds, food, and safety for those who need it most.

Cots line the halls of Dekalb County warming center. CBS News Atlanta

A ride toward warmth

Terry Tucker, CEO of Frontline Response, knows what's at stake every time temperatures drop.

On Friday night, he drove his van across DeKalb County — stopping at MARTA stations and public libraries, where unhoused residents often take refuge.

"For some people, the $2.50 to get on MARTA is nothing," Tucker said. "But to somebody who is unhoused, that's a barrier between them being out in the elements and them getting to a warming center."

Among the passengers he picked up was 62-year-old William Shea, who had spent the previous night sleeping on a sidewalk.

"I didn't want to spend another night like last night," Shea said. "The sleep wasn't so good because it was mercifully cold. I feel relieved now."

By nightfall, more than 215 people had checked in to one of DeKalb's warming centers — and dozens more were on their way.

Inside the Center: A second chance

At Frontline Response's facility on Gresham Drive, rows of cots lined the walls — 266 available beds in all.

That's CBS Atlanta spoke with Tim Kelley, a 65-year-old veteran who became unhoused after losing his wife and daughter.

"This is my bed," he said with a smile, tucking his blanket tight. "It's a little junky, but I love it. It's comfortable."

CBS News Atlanta

Kelley said after years of struggling with grief and homelessness, being able to sleep safely indoors feels like peace.

"To be blessed to have a place to be warm and you can eat, enjoy yourself — I get peace," he said.

He remembers what it was like before.

"Before I came here, I went through a winter on the street. It was tough but I survived," Kelley said. "It was brutally cold — sometimes I was out there in the snow."

Keeping doors and hearts open

As temperatures are expected to stay below freezing through the night, county officials say warming centers will remain open whenever temperatures reach 35 degrees or below.

At each site, residents can find food, blankets, and volunteers who are ready to help.

"These nights can be deadly for people with nowhere to go," Tucker said. "We're not just offering a bed — we're offering hope."

If you need shelter tonight

DeKalb County's warming centers are open tonight and will reopen on any night that temperatures fall to 35 degrees or lower.

A full list of warming center locations and transportation details can be found on CBSAtlanta.com.