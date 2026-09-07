Big Tigger won't face charges for aggravated battery after Georgia district attorney drops case

Popular Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger will not face criminal charges after his arrest in Sandy Springs in June.

Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, was arrested by the Sandy Springs Police Department and charged with aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children. He was released on bond the same day.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has declined to prosecute Morgan, meaning that the criminal case against him has been dropped.

Morgan has denied any wrongdoing connected with the allegations that led to his arrest, writing on Instagram in June that he would "continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light."

Radio personality Big Tigger visits "The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee" at Audacy Atlanta on Oct. 22, 2025. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Lawsuits and arrests connected with Big Tigger's wife

In July, Morgan announced that he would step away from his morning show, saying that he wanted to focus on his family and allow his legal team to handle the matters surrounding him.

"For as long as I've been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview," Morgan wrote. "But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation."

Morgan's announcement came less than a week after his co-host, Francesca Amiker, filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Morgan's estranged wife, Alicia Brown.

According to the lawsuit, filed June 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Brown made or directed social media posts that falsely claimed Amiker had an affair with Morgan and suggested her relationship with him helped her secure her job at V-103.

Brown was also arrested in July in Georgia during a traffic stop on Interstate 85. At the time, the Hart County Sheriff's Office said Brown had active warrants from Fulton County and Baltimore County, Maryland. The Maryland warrant was tied to the 2019 disappearance of Brown's daughter, who was 10 when she was reported missing.

Brown filed her own lawsuit in August against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, alleging that the sheriff, sheriff's office employees and Morgan may have communicated about her movements near the time of her arrest. She also asked the court to examine whether Morgan received preferential treatment following his June arrest.

She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.