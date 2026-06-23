Atlanta radio host Big Tigger arrested on aggravated battery, child cruelty charges

Popular Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger was arrested over the weekend on felony charges in Sandy Springs, according to Fulton County Jail records.

Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, was arrested by the Sandy Springs Police Department and booked into the Fulton County Jail on June 20. TMZ confirmed the arrest.

Jail records show Morgan was charged with aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children. The charges stem from an incident dated June 9, according to booking records.

Morgan was released the same day on a $10,000 surety bond. Jail records show a $9,000 bond was posted for the aggravated battery charge and a $1,000 bond was posted for the cruelty to children charge.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Big Tigger visits "The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee" at Audacy Atlanta on April 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The 53-year-old is best known as a former host of BET's "Rap City." He also serves as the official public address announcer and an in-game host for the Atlanta Hawks

"The Big Tigger Morning Show" on Atlanta radio station V-103 is a weekday program that airs from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and features music, celebrity interviews, and entertainment news.

On June 12, Morgan posted a video from his morning show where he acknowledged what he called "speculation regarding my public life."

"I want to say categorically these allegations and accusations that have been circulating about me are false, untrue, not happening, didn't happen," he said.

Morgan has not confirmed the arrest, but did share a post on Instagram on Monday night that read, "Life is a cruel teacher... She loves to give you the test first, and the lesson later."

Fulton County Jail records list Morgan's address in Sandy Springs.