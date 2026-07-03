Radio host Francesca Amiker files defamation lawsuit against Big Tigger's wife

Francesca Amiker, a co-host of "The Big Tigger Morning Show" on V-103, has filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Alicia Brown, the wife of Atlanta radio host Big Tigger.

The lawsuit, filed June 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, alleges Brown made false social media posts about Amiker.

According to the complaint, Brown made or caused Instagram posts using multiple anonymous social media accounts that claimed Amiker had an affair with Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan.

The lawsuit also alleges the posts suggested Amiker's relationship with Morgan helped her get her job at V-103.

Big Tigger and Francesca Amiker speak onstage during "The Big Tigger Morning Show" on V-103 Atlanta on May 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Amiker denies having an affair with Morgan. The complaint says the two are professional colleagues who began working together when Amiker joined the morning show in May.

The lawsuit also cites a June Instagram video Brown allegedly posted showing an apparent injury to her face while tagging Amiker's account. Amiker claims the post falsely implied she was responsible for Brown's injuries or connected to violence against her.

In the filing, Amiker claims that Brown made the statements to promote an app that's in development titled "#hesaidshesaid," pointing to messages that allegedly were from Brown that said, "Now that I have your attention. App loading…"

Amiker says the allegations spread widely online and caused personal and professional harm. The complaint claims she faced harassment and threats and lost professional opportunities, including scheduled celebrity appearances and potential business relationships.

"Amiker's name is permanently tarnished by Defendant's false and defamatory statements, given the high-profile nature of Defendant's false claims regarding Amiker and Morgan," the lawsuit reads, in part.

Before joining V-103, Amiker worked as a morning anchor at 11Alive and as a national correspondent for E! News.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, attorney's fees, and a jury trial.

The claims in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.

On Instagram, Brown shared a statement from her team saying that she would not comment on any "specific allegations or discuss the details of the case at this time."

"What we can say is that the receipts, including text messages, evidence, and the legal process will speak for themselves," the statement read. "We remain confident that the facts will come to light through the appropriate legal channels rather than through public speculation."

A spokesperson for Amiker said that she is also not commenting on the lawsuit, instead she is "letting the legal filing speak for itself."

The lawsuit comes less than a month after Morgan was arrested by the Sandy Springs Police Department and booked into the Fulton County jail on June 20, on charges of aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

Morgan was released on bail and has denied the allegations against him.