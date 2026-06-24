Big Tigger denies allegations on aggravated battery, child cruelty charges: "I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light"

Popular Atlanta radio host Big Tigger took to Instagram to "unequivocally" deny the charges he was arrested on in Sandy Springs.

The radio host, whose real name is Darian Morgan, was arrested by the Sandy Springs Police Department and booked into the Fulton County jail on June 20, on charges related to aggravated assault and child cruelty in a June 9 Incident.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Big Tigger visits "The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee" at Audacy Atlanta on April 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Morgan was released the same day on a $10,000 surety bond.

Jail records obtained by CBS News Atlanta show a $9,000 bond was posted for the aggravated battery charge and a $1,000 bond was posted for the cruelty to children charge.

In the Instagram post, the radio host added, "Because this is an active legal matter, I am limited in what I can say. What I can say is that I have complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process. I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light."