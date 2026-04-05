Big Boi on how he cooked up his Impossible Double Smash Burger for 404 Day

The first bite of Big Boi's Impossible Double Smash Burger was juicy and familiar.

The kind of burger that instantly brings to mind a backyard barbecue.

Built with double Impossible patties, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, on a lightly toasted bun –– it wasn't over the top. But it was simple, satisfying, and good enough to make you want another.

The burger was the centerpiece of a one-day event on Saturday, tied to Atlanta's 404 Day, the annual celebration of the city's culture and identity. The line to get into Smorgasburg Atlanta wrapped around for hours, with more than 20 local vendors serving plant-based versions of familiar favorites.

After wrapping up his performance of chart-topping classics and ATL anthems with Sleepy Brown, Big Boi made his way from the stage to the Impossible Foods food truck not to eat, at least not right away, but to serve.

Fans crowded around as he posed for photos, then stepped inside to help hand out trays of his double smash burger. Offered as free samples throughout the day, it moved quickly, disappearing from trays almost as soon as they appeared. Servers also handed out Impossible nuggets smothered in mustard, which vanished just as fast.

CBS News Atlanta

Earlier in the day, before performing, Big Boi told CBS News Atlanta he hadn't eaten.

"I like to keep myself light on stage," he said.

The burger, according to the Atlanta icon, reflects his own personal taste.

"I'm kind of basic," he said. "Cheese on the top, cheese on the bottom, lettuce, pickles, and that raw onion."

It also reflects how the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rap star, born Antwan André Patton, has remained rejuvenated for decades. In addition to using an Infrared sauna at home three to four times a week now, Big Boi said he has avoided beef and pork for more than 30 years. So, when approached with a plant-based opportunity like this one. It was a natural fit.

"The only burger I can really have is Impossible," he said. "So why not?"

Caitlyn Hatman, senior director of brand marketing for Impossible Foods, said the goal was to tap into Atlanta's culture in an authentic way.

"We love celebrating local culture, and 404 Day was the perfect moment to do that in Atlanta," she said. "There's nobody better to partner with than Big Boi, who really represents the city ... He is a classic guy. He wanted to bring a really good, delicious, but big, classic burger to the people."

Hatman said working with local vendors helped bring that vision to life.

"These are places people already know and love," she said. "We're just remixing those same dishes with Impossible to show how easy it is to bring plant-based into flavors people already enjoy."

Phew's Pies served pizzas, Thicc Burger offered plant-based wings and chili cheese fries, and Bara ATL whipped up jerk barbecue, Impossible-loaded fries, and Trinidadian doubles. Shaza Kitchen had plant-based Indian dishes like dosas and steak bites you could sample, while the Untitled food truck served a plant-based take on a New York chopped cheese.

CBS News Atlanta

For Big Boi, the flavors still had to feel like home.

"Lemon pepper," he said when asked what Atlanta tastes like. "That go on everything."

And while his signature smash burgers didn't include the seasoning this time, he did mention that he routinely sprinkles it on his Impossible burgers and lobster tails at home. Thankfully, it's also made with ingredients widely available in stores, so you can easily recreate it.

As fans tried it, took photos, and lingered near the truck Saturday, many had the kind of reaction he hoped for.

"I just want to see them close their eyes, lean their head back and say, 'That's it,'" he said. "It's always about personal freedom, but at the same time, health is wealth."