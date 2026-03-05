Atlanta's new immersive sports venue Cosm will open in June

Atlanta's newest immersive entertainment venue now has an opening date, and it's tied to one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Cosm Atlanta, a high-tech sports and entertainment venue inside the Centennial Yards district, will officially open June 10 with a ticketed viewing of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Tickets for the venue's first slate of programming went on sale Wednesday, offering fans a mix of live sports broadcasts and immersive entertainment experiences. Events scheduled for the opening weeks include potential Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 13, an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on June 14, and multiple games from the College World Series beginning June 20.

Cosm will also host major summer sports moments, including the MLB Home Run Derby on July 13, the MLB All-Star Game on July 14, and WWE SummerSlam in early August.

Beyond sports, the venue plans to feature "Shared Reality" entertainment experiences, including immersive showings of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, The Matrix, and the renowned O by Cirque du Soleil.

The Atlanta venue will span roughly 70,000 square feet across three levels and feature an 87-foot-wide LED dome designed to place audiences inside the action. Cosm describes the technology as "Shared Reality," blending massive visuals, crowd energy and live events to recreate experiences such as courtside seats at NBA games or cage-side views of UFC fights.

The venue is the first major entertainment addition to the next phase of development at Centennial Yards, which is undergoing a massive redevelopment.

Atlanta will become Cosm's third location, joining venues already operating in Los Angeles and Dallas. Developers say the Atlanta site is expected to further cement downtown as a destination for major sports viewing and immersive entertainment experiences.