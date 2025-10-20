Atlanta United fire head coach Ronny Deila after 5-win, 16-loss season

Atlanta United had fired coach Ronny Deila on Sunday, a day after the end of a 5-16-3 season.

Deila had joined Atlanta in December 2024, replacing Rob Valentino, who served as interim coach following the firing of Gonzalo Pineda. Atlanta United went 6-18-13 across all competitions with Deila in charge.

In the announcement of Delia's dismissal, Atlanta United CEO and president Garth Lagerwey said a global search for his replacement would begin immediately.

"It was evident that our standard of play was not met this season, and together with our senior leadership team, we have decided that it was in Atlanta United's best interest to move the team in a different direction," Lagerwey said in a statement released by the team. "Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible."

Head coach Ronny Deila of Atlanta United looks on prior to the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 3, 2025 in Atlanta. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Lagerwey said he thanked Deila "for his time and commitment to the organization and wish him well in his future endeavors."

The team's season ended with Saturday night's 1-1 draw with D.C. United. It was the final appearance by longtime goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.