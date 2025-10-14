Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan retiring after 21-year career: "Forever a 5-Stripe"

Legendary Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan is putting away his gloves after 21 years of playing professional soccer.

Guzan announced his retirement on X, writing "21 years is a long time."

"I still remember the first time I stepped onto the field — just a kid from Chicago who instantly knew this game was for me," he wrote. "From that moment on, I lived the dream every training session, every game, and every single day."

Saying that he will be "forever a 5-Stripe," Guzan thanked his family, teammates, the team's coaches, medical staff, and support staff, the opposing teams, and "every fan who cheered."

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan reacts following the conclusion of the MLS playoff match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United FC on Nov. 2, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Forever our No. 1," the team wrote in response to Guzan's announcement. "You're a legend Guuuuuuuz."

The 2005 No. 2 overall draft pick after playing in college at South Carolina, Guzan played four seasons with Chivas USA and was the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2007. He made 201 Premier League appearances in England from 2008-17.

After joining Atlanta United during the 2017 season, Guzan helped the team win the 2018 MLS Cup and the 2019 U.S. Open Cup.

He played 64 games with the U.S. national team, winning three Gold Cups and making the American roster for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He was also the starting keeper for the United States team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Guzan will retire as Atlanta's all-time leader in appearances, wins, saves and shutouts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.