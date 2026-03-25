Atlanta TSA officers work without pay amid government shutdown, relying on local support

TSA officers working without pay during the ongoing partial federal government shutdown have now been affected for over a month, with many facing increasingly difficult financial decisions at home.

"We provide food for our community, essential household items, and hope," said Dr. Carla Stokes, executive pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Despite the shutdown, Transportation Security Administration officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continue to report to work each day, even as paychecks remain on hold.

This situation has forced some families to make tough choices about which bills to pay and how to cover necessities like food and utilities.

Leaders at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church say they are seeing more people seeking help. The church's "King's Table" food distribution program provides groceries and household items to families throughout metro Atlanta.

"We're doing this because so many people in our neighborhood are struggling with rising gas and food prices. People just need a little help, and we're happy to lend a hand," Stokes said.

While some families are turning to food distributions for immediate relief, others are seeking financial assistance to remain in their homes.

Organizations such as Emmaus House offer assistance with rent, utilities, and, in some cases, mortgage payments to those who qualify.

"Basically, people can get rental assistance, utility assistance, and support from our food pantry. If they own their home and have a mortgage, we will also help with that now," said David-Lee Mattison, chief program officer at Emmaus House.

Mattison explained that the process begins with a phone call, and in many cases, help can arrive within days, depending on eligibility.

"The easiest way is to give us a call right now. We look at utility and rental needs; we ask that people call in. There is a wait list, but we aim to call back within 24 hours," he said.

In addition to community organizations, the City of Atlanta has stepped in to support TSA officers during the shutdown.

City leaders say TSA employees are receiving meal vouchers, free parking during their shifts, and MARTA Breeze passes to help offset daily costs. Some airport restaurants are also offering discounted meals.

"Atlanta is a city that looks after the people who serve our community," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "TSA officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continue to show up every day to protect millions of travelers, even as they face uncertainty at home."

Those working directly with families say the biggest challenges are not only financial. Many seeking help are doing so for the first time.

"What we strive to do is make sure we treat everyone with dignity and respect. When they come in, we give them the exact same process," Mattison said.

At New Birth, leaders say the gratitude from families shows just how much the support matters.

"We're seeing excitement that someone sees them and cares," Stokes said.

Resources for TSA workers and families

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

The King's Table food distribution

Call: (770) 696-9600

Emmaus House

Provides rent, mortgage, and utility assistance for qualifying residents

Also offers a food pantry and help applying for SNAP benefits

Call: (404) 523-2856

City of Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Support includes meal vouchers, free parking, and MARTA passes

City of Atlanta general information line: (404) 330-6000

United Way of Greater Atlanta

Connects people to rent, utility, and food assistance programs

Dial 211 or call: (404) 614-1000

Organizations said help is available now and encourage anyone struggling to reach out before falling further behind.