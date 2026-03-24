Warnock pushes for TSA worker pay as government shutdown enters 6th week

As a partial federal shutdown stretches into its sixth week, Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says Transportation Security Administration workers need to get paid, warning the ongoing stalemate is putting both workers and travelers at risk.

In a newly released video message, Warnock called on lawmakers to act immediately, saying TSA officers — who continue to report to work without pay — deserve better.

"Stop playing the games. Pay TSA workers now. They deserve better," Warnock said.

Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock emphasized that Transportation Security Administration workers must be paid, cautioning that the ongoing stalemate endangers both employees and travelers. Office of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock

The shutdown, tied to a funding lapse at the Department of Homeland Security, has now dragged on for more than a month, leaving thousands of federal employees, including TSA agents, working without pay.

Warnock says he has voted multiple times to support legislation that would guarantee pay for federal workers during shutdowns. Just last week, he attempted to force a vote on TSA pay on the Senate floor, but he says those efforts were blocked by Republican lawmakers.

"Everybody agrees that we ought to fund the TSA workers," Warnock said in the video. "They don't ask us are we Democrats or Republicans. They keep us safe every single day."

The Georgia Democrat also pointed to what he described as bipartisan efforts over the past year to ensure fedederal workers are compensated during funding gaps, noting he has even broken with members of his own party at times to support those measures.

But so far, no agreement has been reached.

The standoff comes as travel demand remains high, raising concerns about staffing shortages and delays at major airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport.

For travelers, the impact may not always be immediately visible, but industry experts warn prolonged shutdowns can strain TSA staffing, increase wait times, and heighten stress on frontline workers.

Warnock framed the issue as both a labor and public safety concern.

"The American public deserves so much better," he said.

With no clear resolution in sight, the pressure is mounting on Congress to reach a deal as federal workers continue showing up without paychecks and airports brace for potential ripple effects.