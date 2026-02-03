Atlanta students compete in Black History Bowl, showcasing knowledge and pride on stage

While all students learn about Black history in school, some are taking their knowledge to the stage for the eighth annual Black History Bowl.

Seventh grader Elisheba Parker, the only returning member on Awtrey Middle School's team, remembers feeling like an underdog last year. "I was like, 'Oh, I'm not gonna know this. I'm not gonna be good at this…'" Parker recalled.

Now, she's back for the love of the game. After finishing in second place for the past two years, Parker and her teammates are determined to win first. Students from Cobb and Paulding counties are competing this year.

To prepare, Awtrey teachers quiz students on a variety of topics around the classroom. Parker says her favorite category is music.

Fellow seventh grader Kailani Kelsey enjoys learning about Black military history. "I found a lot of the stuff kind of interesting. But I also enjoy STEM," she said.

For the competition, students have memorized more than 100 inspirational quotes from Black historical figures.

"With Black history, we have to be very intentional," said Awtrey teacher Wanda Lipscomb. "We try to cover so much history, but this often doesn't get as much limelight."

For some, participating in the championship has personal meaning. Sixth grader Austin Monroe said, "Since my grandparents, mainly my grandmother, know a lot about Black history, I wanted to make them proud by joining the Black History Bowl team."

Many students say the competition is an opportunity to learn about Black history that isn't always covered in class.

"People I was taught were like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks," Parker said. "But now I get to learn about others and their contributions to America. It's amazing to see that people like me can do really amazing things."

The championship takes place Saturday morning at the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw. CBS Atlanta's Jobina Fortson-Evans will serve as one of the moderators.