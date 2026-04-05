Woman killed, teen injured in Piedmont Park shooting after nearby 404 Day Festival ends, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting inside Piedmont Park Saturday night that left one woman dead and a teen girl injured, officials said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 9:03 p.m. When they arrived, they found two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 15-year-old girl, was alert and breathing when she was taken to a hospital.

Police emphasized the shooting did not happen during the nearby 404 Day Festival, which had wrapped up earlier in the evening. The event concluded around 7:45 p.m. on the opposite side of the park, more than an hour before officers were called, authorities said.

Investigators said preliminary findings suggest the violence stemmed from an unpermitted gathering near the far west end of the park.

Homicide detectives responded and are continuing to work to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.