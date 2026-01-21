Atlanta mechanics say check these car basics now before the winter storm hits

A severe winter weather storm is heading our way in the coming days. Mechanics at AAA on Roswell Road in Atlanta are urging drivers to inspect their vehicles before temperatures drop and roads become dangerous.

According to local service manager Jason Meredith, cold weather can quickly expose issues many drivers don't think about, especially when it comes to batteries.

Cold temperatures can sap a car battery's power, increasing the risk of early-morning breakdowns. CBS News Atlanta

Cold temperatures reduce a battery's ability to start a vehicle, often leading to early-morning breakdowns. Meredith said that's one of the most common service calls they receive during winter weather.

"The batteries are the biggest things that customers are coming in for during this time of year. Due to inclement weather, the temperature drops tend to deplete the batteries," Meredith said.

Overnight cold deflates tire pressure, setting off warning lights and cutting traction on icy roads. CBS News Atlanta

Tires are another major concern. As temperatures fall overnight, tire pressure drops, which can trigger dashboard warning lights and reduce traction on icy roads.

He recommended checking tire pressure regularly and making sure tires still have enough tread to handle winter conditions.

"Tires will actually shrink a little bit, and you're losing tire pressure overnight as well. The average PSI is about 36 pounds of pressure," he explained.

Coolant levels and hoses should also be inspected. Freezing temperatures can cause hoses to crack, leading to leaks and potential engine damage. Meredith emphasized that drivers don't need to be experts but taking a little time to check key areas or stopping by a service shop could prevent being stranded in freezing conditions. His advice: prepare now, before winter weather moves in.