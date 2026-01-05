Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens officially begins second term: "I am truly blessed"

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was sworn in Monday for a second term, taking the oath of office in front of a large crowd at Georgia State University.

As he begins another four years leading Georgia's largest city, Dickens said, "As a sixteen-year-old boy, I set my sights on a dream: to serve the city that raised me. A city shaped by giants—Mayor Maynard Jackson, Ambassador Andrew Young, Congressman John Lewis, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."

Dickens, Atlanta's 61st mayor, was re-elected by a wide margin, winning 88,539 votes, about 85%, against challengers Helmut Domagalski, Kalema Jackson, and Eddie Meredith. He previously won his first term in a runoff election with 63.4% of the vote, making him the 17th mayor in city history to be elected to at least two terms.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was sworn in Monday for a second term. CBS News Atlanta

A native Atlantan and graduate of Atlanta Public Schools, Dickens earned his master's degree in public administration from Georgia State University, where Monday's ceremony was held. He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"My love looks like all the love and energy we gave to this city over the last four years that led to truly awesome results," Mayor Dickens said.

The swearing-in ceremony capped a three-day inauguration weekend that invited residents to take part in volunteer work, faith-based gatherings and civic celebrations. Events began Saturday with ATL Cares! Day of Service, a citywide volunteer effort aimed at completing 6,100 hours of community service.

Sunday featured The Spirit of Atlanta: Inter-Faith Service, including a one-hour broadcast highlighting faith leaders, cultural presentations, and messages of inspiration.

During the inaugural ceremony, city council members, including new Council President Marci Collier Overstreet, were also sworn in.

"As your next council president, I will lead with one question in mind: Will my decisions benefit Atlanta's residents? Every policy, every budget, every project should be able to stand before this question and pass the test," Overstreet said. "Every member of this city council has something powerful to offer. As council president of this great city, I will ensure that every member of council can bring their passion, expertise, and heart to their committee assignments. I have full confidence that they are up to the task and look forward to working with each and every one of you."

Since taking office in 2022, Dickens has focused heavily on public safety, economic development and housing.

In the housing sector, Dickens has pushed major investments aimed at affordability and homelessness. The city approved a $58.7 million housing bond to create and preserve affordable housing and a $60 million Homeless Opportunity Bond, the largest investment addressing homelessness in Atlanta's history. Dickens has set a goal of building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030; about 11,000 units have been completed or are under construction.

Dickens also led efforts to block Buckhead's proposed de-annexation from Atlanta and has advanced the Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure package, which includes $240 million in active projects to improve roads, public spaces and neighborhood connectivity.

Before becoming mayor, Dickens served eight years on the Atlanta City Council as an at-large member, where he championed public safety, transportation, affordable housing and workforce development initiatives. His past work includes helping create the city's Department of Transportation and supporting a $15-an-hour minimum wage for city employees.

As he begins his second term, Dickens has said his focus will remain on expanding opportunity, equity and prosperity across Atlanta, and he is encouraging residents to stay engaged as the city moves forward together.