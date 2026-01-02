Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens launches second term with volunteer events, inter-faith service, and inauguration at GSU

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is inviting the public to take part in a three-day inauguration weekend as he begins his second term leading the city.

In a statement released by the city, Dickens said the weekend will include volunteer work, faith-based gatherings, and the official swearing-in ceremony for him and other city leaders. The events run from Saturday, Jan. 3, through Monday, Jan. 5, and are open to the public.

"This weekend is a celebration of service, unity, faith, and our shared commitment to moving Atlanta forward," Dickens said. "This moment belongs to all of us."

The inauguration weekend begins Saturday with ATL Cares! Day of Service, a citywide volunteer effort running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to complete 6,100 hours of service through projects focused on community engagement and neighborhood impact.

"On Saturday, we'll come together across multiple locations to serve our youth, support our seniors, and care for the spaces that make Atlanta home. Whether you volunteer at a site or do an act of service in your own way, the goal is simple: give back," Dickens said. "Let's start this next chapter by putting people first."

On Sunday, the city will host The Spirit of Atlanta: Inter-Faith Service, an all-day event highlighted by a one-hour broadcast program. The program will feature inspirational messages from multiple faith traditions, along with artistic and cultural presentations that reflect the mayor's ties to Atlanta's faith-based communities.

The events conclude Monday with the Official Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony, scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. The ceremony at Georgia State University's Convocation Center is open to the public and will formally administer the oath of office to Mayor Dickens, members of the Atlanta City Council, and Municipal Court judges. While tickets are required, they are free and can be requested online at atlantainaugural.com.

Dickens, the city's 61st mayor, is a native Atlantan and a graduate of Atlanta Public Schools. He has said his second term will continue to focus on expanding opportunity, equity and prosperity across the city.

As mayor, Dickens oversees the largest budget in Atlanta's history, managing billions of dollars across general, enterprise, trust and pension funds. Under his leadership, the city earned a historic upgrade to a AAA bond rating, the highest in Atlanta's history.

Dickens holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a master's degree in public administration from Georgia State University. He said he hopes residents will take part in the inauguration events as Atlanta moves forward together into his next term.