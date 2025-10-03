The Atlanta Humane Center hosts Taylor Swift-themed fundraiser to help puppies find their forever homes

At the Atlanta Humane Society, a pair of volunteers is blending their love of Taylor Swift with a mission to help the shelter's animals find their forever homes.

The result? A listening party fundraiser where the headliners aren't up on stage—they're up for adoption.

Are we "Out of the Woofs" yet?

The life of a shelter dog may not always be glamorous, but the pups at the Atlanta Humane Society are getting ready to step into their showgirl era.

"Once we realized it was this glitzy, glammy kind of Vegasesque, burlesque kind of vibe. We're like, OK, puppies are it," volunteer Abby Hammonds said.

Just like a Swift setlist, the night will have something for every fan: New music, trivia, friendship bracelets, and the adoptable puppies as headliners.

Volunteer Abby Hammonds helped plan the Atlanta Humane Center's special adoption event. CBS News Atlanta

The shelter is hoping for a fundraising boost and a chance for the animals to get their own "Love Story" with a forever family.

"The end goal is always adoption, but on the other side of things, it's also just getting what we need in order for these pups to have a good life here while they're here with us," Hammonds said. "So, you know, always at the end, we want these dogs to have happy homes. But while they're here, they're, you know, also happy."

"The Cutest Dog That Ever Lived"

The Atlanta Humane Society relies completely on donations, and digital marketing manager Nicole Pitts says events like these are important to continue last year's momentum of adopting nearly 4,000 animals and impacting more than 100,000 across the community.

"We fully rely on our community to help support us, to bring in those physical donations, or to support monetarily through the event that we're doing this time, where it's a ticketed event, so that we're bringing in a little bit of money to help support the care of the animals as well," Pitts said.

The puppies are the stars of the Atlanta Humane Society's Taylor Swift listening party.

The listening party is a sequel to last year's Tortured Poets Party, which celebrated the release of the pop star's 11th album.

"We always want to get as many people in the door as we can, because then they're more likely to learn about animal welfare in Atlanta, they're more likely to adopt, foster, and really stay connected to us and just learn that we are here," Pitts said.

The listening party will take place at the Atlanta Humane Society in Midtown from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. You can learn more here.