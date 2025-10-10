7 Georgia hotels earn prestigious Michelin Key award: See the full list

Feeling the urge for a change of scenery? Some extraordinary places to stay aren't too far away.

The Michelin Guide recently announced its second year of hotel awards, and seven Georgia hotels have received special honors.

The Georgia hotels received one Key, which the Michelin Guide defines as "a very special stay."

"Service always goes the extra mile, and the hotel provides much more than others in its price range," the description of Michelin's One Key distinction reads.

In Atlanta, the Hotel Claremont on Ponce de Leon Avenue, the FORTH Hotel on Rankin Street, and the bed and breakfast Stonehurst Place on Piedmont Avenue received the honor. This is the second year that the Hotel Claremont and Stonehurst Place have been given the distinction.

Atlanta's The FORTH Hotel is one of seven hotels across Georgia who earned the distinction of a Michelin Key. Courtesy of Matthew Williams/The FORTH Hotel

Bert le Roux, the FORTH Hotel's manager, told CBS News Atlanta that the hotel was honored and proud to be recognized by the Michelin Guide.

"To receive this honor after being open for only one year is a testament to the passion and dedication of the entire team," le Roux said. "The MICHELIN Key celebrates not only service, but also architecture and design. We're proud to welcome guests into our distinctive building, in our great neighborhood, where they're immediately captivated by the signature scent and thoughtful design in every space."

The other Georgia hotels on the list are the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds on Lake Oconee, and Savannah's Bellwether House, Hotel Bardo, and Perry Lane Hotel.

Atlanta's Candler Hotel received the distinction in 2024 but was left off the list this year.

You can see Michelin's full list of 2025 United States Key Hotels here.