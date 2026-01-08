Falcons to interview former longtime QB and NFL MVP Matt Ryan for new president of football position

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Thursday former quarterback Matt Ryan will be one of the candidates interviewed for the newly created position of president of football.

Blank said the interviews would begin Thursday. The president of football will be involved in selecting a new coach and general manager. The Falcons fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot on Sunday, hours after the completion of an 8-9 season.

Ryan, the most accomplished quarterback in Falcons history as the starter from 2008-21, currently is an NFL analyst for CBS. Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, holds most of the team's major passing records, including most yards, touchdown passes and completions.

Blank said Ryan, 40, will be interviewed despite having no front office experience.

"My response to that would be Matt Ryan came into the league as a rookie in 2008, ended up leading a locker room for 14 years, leading in a huddle, being a great player, leading the players, supporting coaches," Blank said. "So his EQ and IQ when it comes to football is extraordinarily high."

Falcons Owner Arthur Blank talks with former quarterback Matt Ryan during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 3, 2024 in Atlanta. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Blank said he intentionally avoided giving the new position the title of president of football operations.

"It's not football operations, it is football, because sometimes people can interpret that as being, well, they're responsible for the operations stuff, the backroom stuff, administrative stuff, but this person we're trying to hire will be responsible for everything that relates to football."

Blank has made filling the new position a priority. The coach and general manager will report to the president.

Blank said his interest in Ryan is based on his "long relationship" with the former quarterback.

"He's an outstanding individual, great community leader, and the kind of person you'd certainly want to consider in that position," Blank said. "But we have other candidates that we're interviewing as well over the next couple of days, starting this afternoon, this evening."

Blank, 83, has owned the Falcons since 2002 and acknowledged in a letter to fans released on Monday he is disappointed in the team's streak of eight consecutive losing seasons. He said Thursday that's why he chose to fire Morris and Fontenot, and announce other front office changes, despite the team closing the season with four straight wins.

"It was my conclusion as the season went on that we could not achieve or were not achieving at the level that I thought this roster was capable of performing at," Blank said. "... I think we're capable of getting to another level. ... In my judgment I felt that two years of (Morris) being (the coach) of this team and Terry after five years, I felt I've seen enough to know that we that we could do better than this, in my heart."

The Falcons haven't enjoyed a winning season or appeared in the playoffs since 2017. Morris was fired after a 16-18 record in two seasons, and Fontenot was fired following five seasons.

Blank said John Harbaugh, who was fired on Tuesday following 18 seasons as coach of the Baltimore Ravens, would be a candidate to replace Morris if interested in the job.

"John has been one of the most successful coaches in the last 20 years and already has won at every level," Blank said. "And so he would certainly be a candidate we would want to spend some time with. Whether or not he would have an interest in Atlanta, I don't know."

The president of football will replace Greg Beadles, who was hired as president and chief executive officer and will oversee business operations. In his new role, Beadles replaces Rich McKay, who will continue as CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment with responsibilities including the role of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in this year's World Cup and plans for Atlanta's 2028 Super Bowl.

Blank hired the consulting firm Sportsology to study the Falcons. An executive search firm, ZRG Partners, will assist on the coach search and Sportsology will be involved in the search for a new general manager.

