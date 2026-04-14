Atlanta Dream select Madina Okot, Indya Nivar and Kejia Ran in 2026 WNBA Draft

The Atlanta Dream added size, defense, and international talent in the 2026 WNBA Draft, selecting Madina Okot with the No. 13 pick, Indya Nivar at No. 28 and Kejia Ran at No. 43.

General manager Dan Padover said the team came away pleased after targeting Okot as a key addition to the frontcourt.

"We believe her best basketball is ahead of her," Padover said at a press conference after the draft. "She's a great talent with an unlimited upside."

Okot, a 6-foot-6 center from South Carolina, brings a strong presence in the paint after ranking among the nation's leaders in rebounds and double-doubles. The Kenya native averaged 10.6 rebounds per game and was known for her physical play and ability to control the boards.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Madina Okot (R) of Kenya poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (L) after being selected with the 13th pick in the first round by the Atlanta Dream during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Angelina Katsanis / Getty Images

Head coach Karl Smesko said Okot's rebounding and defensive movement stood out.

"Her ability to crash the boards and the way she moves defensively, I think she'll be a good addition," Smesko said.

Atlanta used its second pick on Nivar, a guard from North Carolina known for her defensive intensity and playmaking. She earned All-ACC Second Team and All-Defensive honors last season, leading her team in steals and assists. Nivar also recorded a rare triple-double that included 10 steals.

"We like her ability to make plays and her knack for the ball," Smesko said. "She's aggressive and brings a lot of energy."

With the 43rd pick, the Dream selected Ran, a guard from China who has experience on the international stage. She brings versatility on defense and efficient scoring, highlighted by a strong showing at the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup.

The additions come as Atlanta continues to build around its core following a historic 2025 season. The Dream will open the 2026 season at home on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.