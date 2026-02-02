Atlanta Councilman proposes open container district downtown ahead of FIFA World Cup

As Atlanta prepares to host this summer's FIFA World Cup, City Councilman Jason Dozier is pushing a proposal that could create a new open container district in the heart of downtown.

If passed, the measure would allow people to drink alcohol on designated downtown streets — a move supporters hope will increase foot traffic and bring new energy to the area.

The proposal is currently being discussed in the city's Public Safety Committee. Councilman Dozier believes the initiative could revitalize parts of downtown, drawing more locals and visitors to shop, dine, and enjoy the city's attractions.

Some downtown business owners are enthusiastic about the idea.

Darryl Harris, owner of Crates ATL on Mitchell Street, supports the prospect of an open container district. "I'm open to the possibilities," Harris said. "I think it will help the community. I think more people would be more apt to come down here, shop, and just hang out."

Darryl Harris, owner of Crates ATL on Mitchell Street, says he supports the prospect of an open container district. CBS News Atlanta

Amina Johnson, a bartender at Tyde Tate Kitchen nearby, echoed that optimism. "I feel like it's a good idea. It'll bring a lot of people, a lot of business to us, and people can come and enjoy some good cocktails, have a good time," Johnson said.

But not everyone is on board. Antonio Brown, co-owner of Stir House Atlanta and a former city councilman himself, voiced strong reservations. "It's a recipe for disaster," Brown said.

Antonio Brown, co-owner of Stir House Atlanta and a former city councilman himself, voiced strong reservations against the open container district idea. CBS News Atlanta

He argued that the focus should be on addressing downtown's larger issues, such as safety and business support, before trying to draw crowds with open container privileges. "What about the Atlantans in the city? The people that are from Atlanta that live in Atlanta? They don't come down here. Why? Because they don't feel safe."

Councilman Dozier acknowledged these concerns, stating that he is working to adjust the proposal to better align with state law.

For now, the fate of the open container district remains uncertain, as city officials consider potential revisions and whether the measure will advance to a full City Council vote.