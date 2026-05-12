Atlanta apartment residents without power since Mother's Day as repairs continue at Manor III complex

Residents at Manor III Apartments on Arthur Langford Place in Atlanta say they have been without electricity since Mother's Day after an apparent electrical issue caused sparks and knocked out power across parts of the complex.

Among those impacted is 77-year-old Carolyn Griffin, who told CBS News Atlanta she is disabled and struggling to meet her daily needs without electricity.

"Our neighbors next door saw that it was popping and making sparks of fire, and he went over there and tried to put it out and then all of our lights went off," Griffin said.

Griffin said all of the food in her refrigerator spoiled, and she has been relying on fast food deliveries while waiting for repairs.

One property manager told CBS News Atlanta the complex responded immediately to the outage and brought in equipment to help residents cope while repairs are underway.

"It was a generator on the backside of that gazebo, so if they needed anything plugged up they could plug it up," the manager said.

The American Red Cross told CBS News Atlanta it is coordinating with the City of Atlanta and Georgia Power and has arrangements in place to deploy a shelter team if one is requested for residents.

Community members gathered Tuesday to grill food for residents affected by the prolonged outage. Electricians have since assessed the damage and are expected to begin repairs Wednesday.

"We hope to get everything back on by Thursday or Friday," the manager said.