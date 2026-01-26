Fewer flights canceled at the Atlanta airport, but problems caused by ice storm remain

A day after the massive ice storm passed through Georgia, crews at the Atlanta airport are working to get business back to normal.

On Sunday, nearly 1,200 flights arriving or departing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were canceled. Over 500 were delayed. At one point, the airport issued a ground delay that averaged around 117 minutes for all flights.

Monday's situation at the airport was much calmer, despite below-freezing temperatures that caused the weekend's rainfall to turn back into ice.

According to Flight Aware, 203 flights had been canceled — the majority of which were arrivals. The airport also reported 189 delayed flights as of Monday morning.

Flight cancellations are seen on screens at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on January 25, 2026 in Atlanta. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Across the country, over 4,600 flights were canceled. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines reported the fourth-most cancellations with 368, or 11% of flights.

In a release, Delta said its teams plan to resume operations as long as the weather permits. Customers should check on their flight status online or through their airline's app.

Many airlines are still offering travel waivers, allowing customers to change their plans at no additional cost.