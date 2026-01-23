Atlanta airport rolling out new equipment to keep the runways open after the winter storm

As a massive winter storm threatens metro Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials are executing their plan to keep travelers from being frustrated and stuck on runways.

While GDOT crews treat the interstates, crews at the Atlanta airport are working to keep the runways open.

The airport is rolling out new hardware ahead of the winter storm. They call them "MFEs" — multi-functional equipment.

Officials have been drilling with these massive machines since December, but this weekend will be the first time they are put to the test in a real storm.

The airport leased five of these machines specifically for this winter. Instead of sending out plowers, sweepers, and blowers, the machines do all three jobs — clear, scrape, and brush at the same time.

Hartsfield-Jackson. Deputy General Manager Gus Hudson called the equipment a game-changer.

"So with the old equipment, we were averaging about 30 to 45 minutes to clear a runway. This equipment, I think we can do it in 15," Hudson said. "That means that they're not stuck in the terminal. They're not on the runways waiting for taxiways and runways to be cleared."

Crews will start 12-hour shifts beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The airport says it's in a good position to help people avoid flight delays. However, they say keep in mind the weather can change quickly.

Some airlines have dropped their change fees, so travelers feeling nervous due to the weather can rebook their flights. You can find out more here.