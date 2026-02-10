New community grocer, café opens on Marietta Square to address food access

A new community-focused grocery store and café is now open on Marietta Square, aiming to bring locally sourced food and everyday essentials closer to residents in an area that some have long considered a food desert.

Asher & Rose Grocers opened its doors in late January, offering a mix of locally made products, prepared foods, fresh produce, and a café — all with an emphasis on supporting nearby farmers and producers.

"We have local oils. We have local jams and jellies, local peanut butter," said Greg Lipman, co-owner and chef at Asher & Rose. "We try to aim mainly to support the community and buy as local as we possibly can."

Lipman runs the business alongside his mother in the same space where they previously operated an Italian restaurant. The decision to shift concepts came after they recognized a gap in grocery access around the Square.

"Technically, Marietta Square is a food desert — or it was until now," Lipman said. "The closest grocery store is about two miles away."

For many customers, the location fills a longstanding need.

"They don't really have any little grocery-type places," said customer Christine DeFrank. "So I think this is perfect."

In addition to house-made prepared foods, local meats, fruits, and vegetables, the store features a full café and bar, offering coffee, drinks, and light fare in a relaxed setting. The owners say the goal is to make high-quality, locally sourced food more accessible to the surrounding community.

"We're still building up our inventory since we're new," Lipman said. "But we're finding out what people want to eat, and we're stocking those items."

Asher & Rose continues to expand its offerings daily while staying focused on community connections and partnerships with local farms.

A grand opening celebration for the grocery store and café is planned for later in February.