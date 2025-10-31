Arthur M. Blank Foundation helps train the next generation of Georgia high school referees

As high school football heads into playoff season, the spotlight isn't just on the players; it's on the referees who keep the game fair.

But in Georgia and across the country, there's a growing shortage of sports officials, and a new partnership hopes to change that.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, in collaboration with the Atlanta Falcons and the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), is investing in new training programs to attract and retain officials for high school and youth sports.

"I love giving back," said referee Nicholas O'Donnell. "And having fun — that's what it's all about."

For many officials like O'Donnell, it's a labor of love. But long hours, tough crowds, and low pay have discouraged recruits from joining the field.

Lindsay Powell, who's been officiating for three decades, says the job requires patience and a thick skin.

"You do have to have thick skin," Powell said. "We try to be as fair as we can."

Addressing a critical shortage

The GHSA says the number of officials has dropped steadily over the last few years, leading to challenges covering games statewide. The new initiative funded by the Blank Foundation will help cover training costs, certification fees, and uniforms — barriers that often keep potential referees from getting started.

Chris Millman, Senior Vice President of Community Engagement for the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, says the effort is about community, not just the game.

"When folks find out what officiating is really about, many want to try it out," Millman said. "We're helping them get started — from gear to mentorship."

Building a pipeline for the future

The foundation's investment helps young adults gain experience and earn money while staying active.

"It's a great way to put some extra cash in your pocket, keep in shape, and make new friends," O'Donnell said. "If you're still sitting on the sidelines, just try it out."

The GHSA hopes the effort will inspire more people to pick up a whistle — ensuring that Friday night lights across Georgia stay bright for years to come.