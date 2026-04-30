"Armed and dangerous" suspect arrested after multiple shootings in Albany, police say

Police in southwest Georgia say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with two separate shootings over just two days.

The Albany Police Department says Braylen Robinson was taken into custody after fleeing from officers on Wednesday.

Authorities say Robinson was wanted in connection with a shooting on Tuesday night on the 1000 block of South Cleveland Street. According to investigators, five people were injured in the shooting. One of them, identified as 31-year-old Kiambria Young, died from her injuries shortly afterward.

The next day, Robinson is accused of shooting a man who was a passenger in a car in South Albany. Police say the woman driving the vehicle crashed while rushing to take the man to the hospital. Both vehicles in the crash overturned, and everyone involved was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers attempted to take Robinson, who they described as "armed and dangerous," into custody after finding his vehicle, but say that he got away after a police chase. He was later taken into custody in Dougherty County.

Robinson is currently charged with three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, reckless driving, and felony fleeing or attempting to elude.

The investigation into the shootings remains ongoing.