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2 arrested for murder of 3-year-old Armani Lyons in southwest Atlanta, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Investigators have arrested two people for the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old boy earlier on Easter Sunday in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on April 5 on the 900 block of Washington Street SW, authorities say.

When police got to the scene, they found a 3-year-old boy who had been shot at least once. Medics took the boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The victim's family has identified the child as Armani Deshawn Lyons.

armani-lyons.jpg
Armani Lyons died on Easter Sunday after police say he was shot at least once. GoFundMe

A week after the shooting, the Atlanta Police Department said its homicide investigators obtained arrest warrants for 71-year-old Barbara Edwards and 35-year-old Jermaine Hardeman in connection with Lyons' death.

Both Edwards and Hardeman are charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and second-degree cruelty to children.

Authorities have not shared details about what led up to the shooting or how Edwards and Hardeman may be connected with the child.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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