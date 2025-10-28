Watch CBS News
All-clear given after potential bomb threat blocks roads near Georgia State Capitol

Officers say everything is safe at the Georgia State Capitol after a bomb threat that shut down the area early Tuesday morning.

The investigation began around 3 a.m. when Atlanta police notified the DPS Capitol Police Division about a possible bomb threat at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Capitol Avenue, officials say.

Police blocked off the area of Downtown and sent in a K-9 unit to sweep the scene. Investigators say the K-9 didn't find anything, leading to the all-clear.

image3.jpg
Officers roped off an area near the Georgia State Capitol to investigate a potential bomb threat on Tuesday morning. CBS News Atlanta

The area reopened to traffic around 4:45 a.m.

Officials have not shared any details about the nature of the threat that led to the police response.

