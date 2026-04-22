After hourslong manhunt, police capture suspect who allegedly pointed gun at Cobb County officer

After hours on the run, a murder suspect who prompted a large police search in Cobb County has been captured, authorities said.

The Cobb County Police Department announced around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday that 31-year-old Damian Strozier had been located and that there was no longer a threat to the public.

The arrest came roughly eight hours after the search began earlier in the afternoon.

Police said officers were initially trying to locate Strozier around 1 p.m. near Leland Road and Windy Hill Road. He was wanted on a murder warrant issued by the Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators said Strozier was armed and pointed a gun at an officer, prompting the officer to fire. Strozier then ran from the scene, triggering a large manhunt that included roadblocks and a heavy police presence in the area.

Authorities warned residents to avoid the area and described Strozier as "armed and dangerous."

No officers were injured in the encounter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the search.

It was not immediately clear where Strozier was found or if he was injured.