Manhunt underway in Cobb County after officer shoots at fugitive wanted for murder, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after an officer shot at him in Cobb County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers were trying to locate a person wanted on a murder warrant around 1 p.m. near Leland Road and Windy Hill Road.

Investigators said the suspect was armed and pointed a weapon at an officer. The officer then fired their service weapon. The suspect ran from the scene on foot and has not been taken into custody.

Police said no officers were injured.

Authorities warned residents to avoid the area as a large law enforcement presence remains in place while officers search for the suspect.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told CBS News Atlanta, "We can now confirm that GBI has been requested by the Cobb County Police Department to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation. As the scene is active, there is no additional information that can be released at this time."

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is urged to call 911.